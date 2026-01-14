Which Ogle County’s residential properties had the best prices the week of Jan. 5?

A single-family home in Oregon that sold for $377,000, leading the list of the best real estate deals in Ogle County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Ogle County in the past week was $215,063. The average price per square foot was $205. A total of 8 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,426 square feet.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $300,000 and $800,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $377,000, single-family home at 1511 North River Road

The single-family house at 1511 North River Road in Oregon has new owners. The price was $377,000. The home was built in 1993 and has a living area of 1,956 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $193. The deal was closed on Dec. 17, 2025.