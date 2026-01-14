Single-family home sells for $400,000 in Marengo

A 1,500-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1968, has changed hands.

The home at 7001 Maple Street in Marengo was sold on Dec. 31, 2025 for $400,000, or $267 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.8 acres.

Other homes in Marengo that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 489 Spring Drive, in December 2025, a 3,083-square-foot single-family house was sold for $391,000, a price per square foot of $127. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In February 2025, a 3,202-square-foot single-family home at 626 Courtney Lane, sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $151.

· A 2,545-square-foot single-family house at 602 Spring Drive, sold in July 2025, for $387,000, a price per square foot of $152.