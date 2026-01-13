Sale closed in Coal City: $273,000 for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 295 North Lincoln Street in Coal City has a new owner since Dec. 1, 2025.

The 1,281-square-foot home, built in 1955, was sold for $273,000, or $213 per square foot. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,890 square feet.

Other homes in Coal City have recently changed hands nearby:

· In April 2025, a 1,092-square-foot single-family residence at 450 North 2nd Street, sold for $165,000, a price per square foot of $151.

· At 380 North 2nd Street, in February 2025, a 1,872-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $365,000, a price per square foot of $195.

· A single-family residence at 445 North 2nd Avenue, sold in January 2025, for $210,000.