Sale closed in Huntley: $415,000 for a three-bedroom home

A 1,748-square-foot single-family home, built in 1999, has changed hands.

The home at 10117 Dunhill Drive in Huntley was sold on Dec. 30, 2025 for $415,000, or $237 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,800 square feet.

Other homes in Huntley that have recently been sold close by include:

· In June 2025, a 1,620-square-foot single-family house at 9972 Chetwood Drive, sold for $382,000, a price per square foot of $236.

· A 2,188-square-foot single-family residence at 10128 Bennington Drive, sold in February 2025, for $490,000, a price per square foot of $224.

· At 9942 Chetwood Drive, in June 2025, a 2,445-square-foot single-family home was sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $147.