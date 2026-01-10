Single-family home sells for $1.68 million in Hinsdale

The single-family residence located at 21 South Bruner Street in Hinsdale was sold on Dec. 18, 2025, for $1.68 million, or $631 per square foot.

The home, built in 2014, has an interior space of 2,655 square feet. This is a three-story house. Additionally, the home includes access to one parking spot. The property’s lot measures 6,098 square feet.

These nearby homes in Hinsdale have also recently been sold:

· A 2,170-square-foot single-family house at 107 South Bruner Street, sold in July 2025, for $1.29 million, a price per square foot of $592. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2 South Quincy Street, in July 2025, a 2,645-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1.74 million, a price per square foot of $656.