What were the best deals for residential properties in Will County the week of Dec. 29?

A single-family home in Frankfort that sold for $650,000, leading the list of the best real estate deals in Will County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Will County over the last week was $375,196, or $221 per square foot. A total of 149 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,901 square feet and three bedrooms, and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $500,000 and $800,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Dec. 29, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $650,000, single-family home at 24718 Kingston Street

The single-family home at 24718 Kingston Street in Plainfield has new owners. The price was $650,000. The home was built in 2003 and has a living area of 3,228 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $201. The deal was closed on Dec. 18, 2025.

2. $671,375, single-family home at 12308 West Mackinac Road

A 2,328-square-foot single-family house at 12308 West Mackinac Road in Homer Glen has been sold. The total purchase price was $671,375, $288 per square foot. The home was built in 1981. The deal was finalized on Dec. 15, 2025.

3. $675,515, single-family home at 515 Durham Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 515 Durham Drive in Frankfort has been finalized. The price was $675,515. The home was built in 1977 and has a living area of 3,273 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $206. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 19, 2025.

4. $680,000, three-bedroom home at 11426 Kluth Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 11426 Kluth Drive in Mokena. The price was $680,000. The house was built in 1987 and the living area totals 1,882 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $361. The home features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on Dec. 19, 2025.

5. $700,000, single-family home at 22516 Port Weller Court

A 3,207-square-foot single-family residence at 22516 Port Weller Court in Frankfort has been sold. The total purchase price was $700,000, $218 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 16, 2025.

6. $720,000, single-family home at 3816 Rosada Drive

A 3,007-square-foot single-family house at 3816 Rosada Drive in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $720,000, $239 per square foot. The home was built in 1996. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 19, 2025.

7. $745,000, single-family home at 1834 Marne Road

The single-family residence at 1834 Marne Road in Bolingbrook has new owners. The price was $745,000. The home was built in 1997 and has a living area of 3,065 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $243. The transaction was completed on Dec. 17, 2025.

8. $765,000, four-bedroom home at 3031 Brossman Street

A 2,718-square-foot single-family house at 3031 Brossman Street in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $765,000, $281 per square foot. The home was built in 1991. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 18, 2025.

9. $769,000, single-family home at 2643 Lupine Circle

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2643 Lupine Circle in Naperville. The price was $769,000. The house was built in 2002 and the living area totals 3,040 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $253. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 19, 2025.

10. $775,000, three-bedroom home at 143 Walnut Street

The sale of the single-family home at 143 Walnut Street in Frankfort has been finalized. The price was $775,000. The home was built in 1995 and has a living area of 2,076 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $373. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 17, 2025.