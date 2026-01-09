Single-family home sells for $525,000 in Batavia

A 2,548-square-foot single-family house, built in 2001, has changed hands.

The home at 440 Lathem Street in Batavia was sold on Dec. 30, 2025 for $525,000, or $206 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached three-car garage. The property’s lot measures 13,650 square feet.

These nearby homes in Batavia have also recently changed hands:

· In December 2025, a 1,365-square-foot single-family residence at 323 Church Street, sold for $346,000, a price per square foot of $253.

· A single-family home at 619 Church Street, sold in October 2025, for $308,000.

· At 418 North Prairie Street, in July 2025, a 1,325-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $330,000, a price per square foot of $249.