Channahon: Single-family home goes for $393,000

A single-family residence located at 24639 South Howard Court in Channahon changed owner on Dec. 23, 2025.

The 2,244-square-foot home, built in 1994, was sold for $393,000, or $175 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Channahon have also recently changed hands:

· At 24613 South River Trail, in August 2025, a 2,784-square-foot single-family house was sold for $480,000, a price per square foot of $172.

· In December 2024, a 1,602-square-foot single-family home at 25534 South Knapp Street, sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $218.

· A 2,664-square-foot single-family residence at 24628 South River Trail, sold in January 2025, for $470,000, a price per square foot of $176. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.