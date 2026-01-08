Plainfield: Single-family home goes for $549,900

A single-family house located at 13822 Capista Drive in Plainfield changed owners on Dec. 23, 2025.

The 2,783-square-foot home, built in 1997, was sold for $549,900, or $198 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In August 2025, a 1,960-square-foot single-family residence at 13805 Sharp Drive, sold for $349,000, a price per square foot of $178. The home has five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 3,324-square-foot single-family home at 13714 Capista Drive, sold in March 2025, for $585,000, a price per square foot of $176.

· At 13548 Capista Drive, in February 2025, a 2,326-square-foot single-family house was sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $236. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.