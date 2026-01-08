Channahon: Single-family home goes for $430,000

A single-family home located at 25200 West Pawnee Lane in Channahon has a new owner since Dec. 23, 2025.

The 2,374-square-foot home, built in 2003, was sold for $430,000, or $181 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Channahon that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In October 2025, a single-family house at 25118 West Pawnee Lane, sold for $630,000.

· At 24129 West Marble Road, in January 2025, a 2,076-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $339,900, a price per square foot of $164.

· A 1,861-square-foot single-family home at 24141 South Tryon Street, sold in January 2025, for $310,000, a price per square foot of $167.