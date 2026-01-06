Sale closed in Lemont: $600,000 for a single-family home

A 2,342-square-foot single-family home, built in 1970, has changed hands.

The home at 270 Pleasantdale Drive in Lemont was sold on Dec. 11, 2025 for $600,000, or $256 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the home features a parking space for six cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.5 acres.

These nearby homes in Lemont have also recently changed hands:

· In February 2025, a 3,057-square-foot single-family residence at 1251 South Somerset Lane, sold for $681,000, a price per square foot of $223.

· A 2,575-square-foot single-family house at 9131 Talcott Road, sold in June 2025, for $690,000, a price per square foot of $268.

· At 9541 Witham Lane, in December 2024, a 3,044-square-foot single-family house was sold for $670,000, a price per square foot of $220.