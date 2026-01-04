Three-bedroom home sells for $460,000 in Batavia

A 1,718-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1990, has changed hands.

The home at 570 Ozier Drive in Batavia was sold on Dec. 22, 2025 for $460,000, or $268 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property’s lot measures 11,280 square feet.

Other homes in Batavia that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 2,058-square-foot single-family house at 656 Ozier Drive, sold in October 2025, for $520,000, a price per square foot of $253.

· In July 2025, a 1,504-square-foot single-family home at 464 Douglas Road, sold for $370,000, a price per square foot of $246. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 722 Maves Drive, in November 2025, a 2,200-square-foot single-family home was sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $216.