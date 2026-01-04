Single-family home sells for $469,000 in Homer Glen

A 3,211-square-foot single-family home, built in 1981, has changed hands.

The home at 15564 South Willow Court in Homer Glen was sold on Dec. 19, 2025 for $469,000, or $146 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property occupies a lot of 11,326 square feet.

Other homes in Homer Glen have recently changed hands nearby:

· In July 2025, a 3,211-square-foot single-family residence at 12809 South Meadowview Lane, sold for $459,000, a price per square foot of $143. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,075-square-foot single-family house at 15549 South Elder Court, sold in August 2025, for $650,000, a price per square foot of $211.

· At 12914 South Woodland Drive, in January 2025, a 2,486-square-foot single-family house was sold for $432,500, a price per square foot of $174.