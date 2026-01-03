Plainfield: Single-family home sells for $650,000

The single-family residence located at 24718 Kingston Street in Plainfield was sold on Dec. 18, 2025, for $650,000, or $201 per square foot.

The home, built in 2003, has an interior space of 3,228 square feet. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property sits on an 11,761-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Plainfield have also recently been purchased:

· In November 2025, a 3,536-square-foot single-family home at 24650 Lincolnway Street, sold for $774,900, a price per square foot of $219. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,000-square-foot single-family house at 15300 South Lincolnway Circle, sold in September 2025, for $630,000, a price per square foot of $210.

· At 24627 Kingston Street, in August 2025, a 2,785-square-foot single-family home was sold for $752,000, a price per square foot of $270.