Single-family home in Manhattan sells for $360,000

The single-family home located at 15500 Donegal Drive in Manhattan was sold on Dec. 15, for $360,000, or $187 per square foot.

The home, built in 1996, has an interior space of 1,929 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage. The property sits on a 9,583-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Manhattan that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 1,720-square-foot single-family residence at 24946 South Blackthorne Road, sold in May, for $359,900, a price per square foot of $209. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In February, a 2,079-square-foot single-family house at 15435 Donegal Drive, sold for $394,000, a price per square foot of $190. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 24930 Cashel Bay Road, in October, a 1,775-square-foot single-family house was sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $211. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.