Romeoville: Single-family home goes for $422,000

The single-family house located at 195 Morgan Court in Romeoville was sold on Dec. 15, for $422,000, or $173 per square foot.

The home, built in 1999, has an interior space of 2,440 square feet. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

Other homes have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 2,624-square-foot single-family residence at 164 Fairfield Drive in Romeoville, sold in March, for $412,000, a price per square foot of $157.

· In September, a 2,804-square-foot single-family home at 1889 Shore Line Court in Romeoville, sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $153.

· At 14804 South Budler Road in Romeoville, in July, a 1,766-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $340,000, a price per square foot of $193.