Single-family home sells in Orland Park for $426,000

A single-family house located at 8932 Pebble Beach Lane in Orland Park changed owner on Dec. 11.

The 1,476-square-foot home, built in 1990, was sold for $426,000, or $289 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,800 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 3,421-square-foot single-family home at 13832 Legend Trail Lane, sold in December 2024, for $596,000, a price per square foot of $174. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In February, a 1,799-square-foot single-family residence at 14011 Clearview Drive, sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $236. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 13819 Elm Street, in February, a 1,808-square-foot single-family house was sold for $344,000, a price per square foot of $190. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.