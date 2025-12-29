North Aurora: Three-bedroom home sells for $307,500

A 1,608-square-foot single-family house, built in 1965, has changed hands.

The home at 13 Poplar Place in North Aurora was sold on Dec. 17 for $307,500, or $191 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additionally, the home offers two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 11,250 square feet.

Other homes in North Aurora that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 1,256-square-foot single-family residence at 6 South Sycamore Lane, sold in October, for $335,000, a price per square foot of $267.

· In June, a 1,311-square-foot single-family home at 28 South Sycamore Lane, sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $248.

· At 1 North Sycamore Lane, in November, a 1,311-square-foot single-family house was sold for $230,000, a price per square foot of $175. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.