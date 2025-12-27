Single-family home sells in Plainfield for $335,000

A single-family residence located at 5302 Foxwood Court in Plainfield changed owner on Dec. 12.

The 1,694-square-foot home, built in 1995, was sold for $335,000, or $198 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 7,405 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 1,694-square-foot single-family house at 2204 Brindlewood Drive, sold in September, for $340,000, a price per square foot of $201.

· At 5207 Ashwood Drive, in August, a 1,966-square-foot single-family home was sold for $330,000, a price per square foot of $168.

· In July, a 1,957-square-foot single-family house at 5300 Brindlewood Drive, sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $184.