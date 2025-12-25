Three-bedroom home sells for $499,000 in Geneva

A single-family home located at 141 South Harrison Street in Geneva has a new owner since Dec. 1.

The 1,951-square-foot home, built in 1986, was sold for $499,000, or $256 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to a parking spot for two cars. The property sits on a 10,400-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Geneva have recently been sold nearby:

· At 114 South Kansas Street, in August, a 1,314-square-foot single-family house was sold for $427,000, a price per square foot of $325. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In January, a 1,607-square-foot single-family residence at 626 South State Street, sold for $335,000, a price per square foot of $208. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,083-square-foot single-family residence at 219 South Kansas Street, sold in July, for $302,000, a price per square foot of $279. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.