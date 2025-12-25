Single-family home sells for $422,000 in Orland Park

A 2,220-square-foot single-family home, built in 1974, has changed hands.

The home at 14508 Maycliff Drive in Orland Park was sold on Dec. 4 for $422,000, or $190 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home has access to an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,750 square feet.

These nearby homes in Orland Park have also recently been purchased:

· In October, a 1,782-square-foot single-family residence at 14412 Maycliff Drive, sold for $330,972, a price per square foot of $186. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 8657 West 145th Place, in April, a 1,356-square-foot single-family house was sold for $370,000, a price per square foot of $273. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,581-square-foot single-family home at 8701 Golfview Drive, sold in April, for $510,000, a price per square foot of $198. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.