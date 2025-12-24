Tinley Park: Single-family home sells for $445,000

A single-family house located at 6815 169th Street in Tinley Park changed owner on Dec. 5.

The 1,635-square-foot home, built in 1995, was sold for $445,000, or $272 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,516 square feet.

Other homes in Tinley Park have recently been sold nearby:

· A 1,887-square-foot single-family residence at 16914 New England Avenue, sold in June, for $335,000, a price per square foot of $178. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In July, a 1,474-square-foot single-family home at 6649 Hubbard Lane, sold for $347,500, a price per square foot of $236. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 6645 Riverside Drive, in October, a single-family residence was sold for $280,000. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.