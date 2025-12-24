Single-family home sells for $560,000 in Orland Park

A single-family home located at 13315 Strawberry Lane in Orland Park has a new owner since Dec. 3.

The 2,701-square-foot home, built in 1983, was sold for $560,000, or $207 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.

Other homes have recently been sold nearby:

· At 8542 West 132nd Place in Orland Park, in July, a 1,684-square-foot single-family house was sold for $455,000, a price per square foot of $270. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,157-square-foot single-family residence at 8756 Butterfield Lane in Orland Park, sold in December, for $630,000, a price per square foot of $200. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In September, a 2,510-square-foot single-family home at 8741 Flint Lane in Orland Park, sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $223. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.