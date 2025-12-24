Joliet: Single-family home goes for $455,000

A single-family house located at 207 Meadow Wood Drive in Joliet has a new owner since Dec. 9.

The 2,288-square-foot home, built in 1968, was sold for $455,000, or $199 per square foot. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 12,632 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet have recently changed hands nearby:

· In July, a 2,254-square-foot single-family home at 320 Rollingwood Lane, sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $211.

· At 3206 Jeffrey Drive, in November, a 1,992-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $188.

· A 4,020-square-foot single-family residence at 3222 Burr Oaks Drive, sold in May, for $417,000, a price per square foot of $104.