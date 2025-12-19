Single-family home sells for $687,000 in Plainfield

A 3,670-square-foot single-family home, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The home at 12136 Winterberry Lane in Plainfield was sold on Dec. 5 for $687,000, or $187 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is situated on a lot spanning 11,326 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently been sold nearby:

· At 12118 Red Clover Court, in July, a 3,369-square-foot single-family house was sold for $676,000, a price per square foot of $201. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· In July, a 4,006-square-foot single-family residence at 12074 Winterberry Lane, sold for $835,000, a price per square foot of $208.

· A 3,031-square-foot single-family residence at 12173 Winterberry Lane, sold in May, for $530,000, a price per square foot of $175.