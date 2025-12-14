Sale closed in Plainfield: $1.13 million for a single-family home

A single-family home located at 13218 Lakepoint Drive in Plainfield has a new owner since Nov. 26.

The 3,446-square-foot home, built in 1994, was sold for $1.13 million, or $326 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,712 square feet.

These nearby homes in Plainfield have also recently been sold:

· A 3,202-square-foot single-family house at 23024 Pilcher Road, sold in June, for $825,000, a price per square foot of $258.

· At 23002 Pilcher Road, in February, a 2,571-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $722,000, a price per square foot of $281. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In July, a 3,276-square-foot single-family house at 22802 Eider Court, sold for $692,500, a price per square foot of $211. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.