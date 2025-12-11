What $1 million can buy you in Kane County, Dec. 1 to 7

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kane County, here’s what sold for $1 million or under over the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Dec. 1, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $920,000

Priced at $920,000 (equivalent to $250 per square foot), this single-family home, constructed in 2001 and situated at 2602 Majestic Oaks Lane, St. Charles, was sold in November. The home spans 3,684 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 15,516-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Nov. 18, 2025.

2. $905,000

At $905,000 ($363 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 4830 Foley Lane, St. Charles offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in August. This property, built in 2020, provides 2,491 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on a 20,530-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Aug. 12, 2025.

3. $885,000

In October, a single-family house, with four bedrooms and five bathrooms located at 860 Reserve Drive, St. Charles, changed ownership. The property, covering 5,516 square feet, was built in 2013 and was sold for $885,000, which calculates to $160 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 20,530 square feet. The transaction was completed on Oct. 3, 2025.

4. $825,000

Situated at 710 Peck Road, Geneva, this single-family house, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, was sold in November for a price of $825,000, translating to $292 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1957, offers a living area of 2,827 square feet and sits on a 18,731-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Nov. 25, 2025.

5. $782,000

For a price tag of $782,000 ($262 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1996 and located at 5N648 Farrier Point Lane, St. Charles, changed hands in November. The home spans 2,981 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 50,530-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Nov. 20, 2025.