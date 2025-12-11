Three-bedroom home sells for $528,000 in St. Charles

A 1,423-square-foot single-family home, built in 1946, has changed hands.

The property at 420 Gray Street in St. Charles was sold on Nov. 25 for $528,000, or $371 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home has access to a detached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 7,676-square-foot lot.

Other homes have recently been sold nearby:

· A 1,192-square-foot single-family house at 1414 6th Street in St Charles, sold in May, for $275,000, a price per square foot of $231. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In April, a 1,122-square-foot single-family residence at 1403 5th Street in St Charles, sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $365. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 1409 3rd Street in St Charles, in February, a 1,326-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $422,000, a price per square foot of $318. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.