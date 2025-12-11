These residential properties were the best deals for Will County’s in the week of Dec. 1

A single-family home in Frankfort that sold for $650,000, leading the list of the best real estate deals in Will County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Will County over the last week was $365,393, or $378 per square foot. A total of 116 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,953 square feet and three bedrooms, and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $500,000 and $800,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Dec. 1, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $650,000, single-family home at 4816 Daggets Court

A 2,174-square-foot single-family house at 4816 Daggets Court in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $650,000, $299 per square foot. The home was built in 1996. The deal was finalized on Nov. 14.

2. $669,000, three-bedroom home at 25600 Bristol Lane

The single-family residence at 25600 Bristol Lane in Monee has new owners. The price was $669,000. The home was built in 2003 and has a living area of 3,250 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $206. The home features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Nov. 18.

3. $690,000, single-family home at 20940 Bradford Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 20940 Bradford Drive in Mokena. The price was $690,000. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 3,385 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $204. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Nov. 19.

4. $690,000, single-family home at 12206 Red Clover Lane

A 2,716-square-foot single-family house at 12206 Red Clover Lane in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $690,000, $254 per square foot. The home was built in 2007. The deal was closed on Nov. 19.

5. $700,000, single-family home at 16256 High Meadow Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 16256 High Meadow Drive in Lockport has been finalized. The price was $700,000. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Nov. 17.

6. $715,000, single-family home at 717 Alexandria Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 717 Alexandria Drive in Naperville. The price was $715,000. The house was built in 1985 and the living area totals 2,894 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $247. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Nov. 19.

7. $725,000, four-bedroom home at 7534 Pennington Lane

The single-family residence at 7534 Pennington Lane in Monee has new owners. The price was $725,000. The home living area totals 3,900 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $186. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Nov. 18.

8. $725,000, four-bedroom home at 11766 London Bridge Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 11766 London Bridge Drive in Mokena has been finalized. The price was $725,000. The home was built in 2008 and has a living area of 2,796 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $259. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Nov. 20.

9. $750,000, single-family home at 26307 Whispering Woods Court

A 4,558-square-foot single-family home at 26307 Whispering Woods Court in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $750,000, $165 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The deal was closed on Nov. 17.

10. $765,000, three-bedroom home at 935 Butternut Circle

A 4,336-square-foot single-family residence at 935 Butternut Circle in Frankfort has been sold. The total purchase price was $765,000, $176 per square foot. The home was built in 1990. The home features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Nov. 19.