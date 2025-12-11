Best residential property deals the week of Dec. 1 in Kane County

A single-family home in St. Charles that sold for $715,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kane County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kane County in the past week was $416,118. The average price per square foot ended up at $268. A total of 165 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,973 square feet and three bedrooms, and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $600,000 and $1,000,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Dec. 1, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $715,000, single-family home at 1042 Chestnut Hill Court

The single-family residence at 1042 Chestnut Hill Court in Sugar Grove has new owners. The price was $715,000. The home was built in 2007 and has a living area of 3,203 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $223. The deal was closed on Nov. 20.

2. $750,000, single-family home at 6N258 Creekside Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 6N258 Creekside Drive in St Charles. The price was $750,000. The house was built in 1994 and the living area totals 3,316 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $226. The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Nov. 21.

3. $760,000, rural residence at 9N573 Kendall Road

The sale of the rural residence at 9N573 Kendall Road in Elgin has been finalized. The price was $760,000. The home was built in 1999 and has a living area of 2,444 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $311. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Nov. 25.

4. $765,000, four-bedroom home at 335 Forest Trail

A 4,428-square-foot single-family home at 335 Forest Trail in South Elgin has been sold. The total purchase price was $765,000, $173 per square foot. The home was built in 2003. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Nov. 24.

5. $765,000, single-family home at 41W075 Mulhern Drive

A 3,366-square-foot single-family house at 41W075 Mulhern Drive in Elburn has been sold. The total purchase price was $765,000, $227 per square foot. The home was built in 1997. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Nov. 12.

6. $782,000, single-family home at 5N648 Farrier Point Lane

A 2,981-square-foot single-family residence at 5N648 Farrier Point Lane in St Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $782,000, $262 per square foot. The home was built in 1996. The deal was finalized on Nov. 20.

7. $825,000, single-family home at 710 Peck Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 710 Peck Road in Geneva. The price was $825,000. The house was built in 1957 and the living area totals 2,827 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $292. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Nov. 25.

8. $885,000, single-family home at 860 Reserve Drive

A 5,516-square-foot single-family home at 860 Reserve Drive in St Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $885,000, $160 per square foot. The home was built in 2013. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Oct. 3.

9. $905,000, three-bedroom home at 4830 Foley Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 4830 Foley Lane in St Charles has been finalized. The price was $905,000. The home was built in 2020 and has a living area of 2,491 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $363. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Aug. 12.

10. $920,000, four-bedroom home at 2602 Majestic Oaks Lane

The single-family residence at 2602 Majestic Oaks Lane in St Charles has new owners. The price was $920,000. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 3,684 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $250. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Nov. 18.