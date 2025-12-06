Single-family home sells for $500,000 in Channahon

The single-family residence located at 26241 West Overland Court in Channahon was sold on Nov. 20, for $500,000, or $236 per square foot.

The property, built in 2003, has an interior space of 2,122 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home has access to an attached three-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,761 square feet.

These nearby properties in Channahon have also recently been sold:

· At 26400 West Bluebell Court, in November, a property was sold for $627,000.

· A 1,970-square-foot single-family home at 26060 West Lauren Drive, sold in August, for $485,000, a price per square foot of $246.

· In November, a property at 26562 West Justin Drive, sold for $531,000.