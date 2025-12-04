Sale closed in Plainfield: $700,000 for a four-bedroom home

A single-family house located at 12908 Timber Wood Circle in Plainfield has a new owner.

The 3,098-square-foot property, built in 2010, was sold on Nov. 14, for $700,000, or $226 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to a parking space for three cars. The property occupies a lot of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 12740 Timber Wood Circle, in July, a 3,031-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $165. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April, a 1,773-square-foot single-family home at 12920 Blue Spruce Drive, sold for $382,000, a price per square foot of $215. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,279-square-foot single-family home at 12934 Timber Wood Circle, sold in January, for $735,000, a price per square foot of $224. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.