Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Will County, reported in the week of Nov. 3

A single-family home in Frankfort that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County in the past week.

The county saw a total of 231 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $375,080, or $207 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Nov. 3 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.3 million, single-family home at 236 Sherlock Street

The single-family house at 236 Sherlock Street in Frankfort has new owners. The price was $1,300,000. The home was built in 1997 and has a living area of 6,469 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $201. The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on Oct. 20, 2025.

2. $1.03 million, single-family home at 4307 Lacebark Lane

The single-family residence at 4307 Lacebark Lane in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,030,000. The home was built in 2015. The transaction was completed on Oct. 23, 2025.

3. $975,000, single-family home at 2500 Lindenwood Lane

A 1,998-square-foot single-family home at 2500 Lindenwood Lane in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $975,000, $488 per square foot. The home was built in 1959. The deal was finalized on Oct. 23, 2025.

4. $867,000, four-bedroom home at 3735 Sunburst Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 3735 Sunburst Lane in Naperville. The price was $867,000. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 3,200 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $271. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on Oct. 17, 2025.

5. $850,000, single-family home at 5676 Rosinweed Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 5676 Rosinweed Lane in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $850,000. The home was built in 2004 and has a living area of 3,238 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $263. The transaction was completed on Oct. 16, 2025.

6. $825,000, single-family home at 3932 Bluejay Lane

A 3,446-square-foot single-family home at 3932 Bluejay Lane in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $825,000, $239 per square foot. The home was built in 2000. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Oct. 20, 2025.

7. $765,000, single-family home at 26310 Baxter Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 26310 Baxter Drive in Plainfield has been finalized. The price was $765,000. The home was built in 2022. The transaction was completed on Oct. 16, 2025.

8. $735,000, single-family home at 15144 Emerson Street

The single-family residence at 15144 Emerson Street in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $735,000. The deal was finalized on Oct. 21, 2025.

9. $730,900, five-bedroom home at 16160 Blackhawk Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 16160 Blackhawk Drive in Lockport. The price was $730,900. The house was built in 2002 and the living area totals 3,300 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $221. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Oct. 21, 2025.

10. $710,000, single-family home at 13113 Skyline Drive

The single-family home at 13113 Skyline Drive in Plainfield has new owners. The price was $710,000. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 3,376 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $210. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Oct. 23, 2025.