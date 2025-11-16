How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Kane County, Nov. 3 to 9?

A single-family home in Geneva that sold for $1.68 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County during the past week.

In total, 72 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $421,875. The average price per square foot was $217.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Nov. 3 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.68 million, single-family home at 1088 Dunstan Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 1088 Dunstan Road in Geneva has been finalized. The price was $1,675,000. The home was built in 2006 and has a living area of 6,845 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $245. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Oct. 24, 2025.

2. $1 million, three-bedroom home at 41W625 State Route 20

A 1,627-square-foot single-family house at 41W625 State Route 20 in Hampshire has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,000,000, $615 per square foot. The home was built in 1953. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Oct. 28, 2025.

3. $856,000, four-bedroom home at 832 Second Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 832 Second Avenue in St Charles. The price was $856,000. The house was built in 1935 and the living area totals 3,170 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $270. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Oct. 27, 2025.

4. $648,000, single-family home at 3612 Waterscape Terrace

The single-family residence at 3612 Waterscape Terrace in Elgin has been sold. The total purchase price was $648,000. The deal was finalized on Oct. 27, 2025.

5. $631,000, single-family home at 2193 Thornwood Drive

The single-family home at 2193 Thornwood Drive in South Elgin has new owners. The price was $631,000. The home was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,950 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $214. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Oct. 27, 2025.

6. $617,500, four-bedroom home at 1306 McClurg Drive

A 2,641-square-foot single-family house at 1306 McClurg Drive in Batavia has been sold. The total purchase price was $617,500, $234 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Oct. 24, 2025.

7. $615,000, single-family home at 3468 Gallant Fox Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 3468 Gallant Fox Drive in Elgin. The price was $615,000. The house was built in 2010. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Oct. 22, 2025.

8. $615,000, single-family home at 40W679 White Fence Way

The single-family house at 40W679 White Fence Way in St Charles has new owners. The price was $615,000. The home was built in 1987 and has a living area of 2,352 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $261. The deal was closed on Oct. 28, 2025.

9. $590,000, single-family home at 289 Monument Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 289 Monument Road in Elgin has been finalized. The price was $590,000. The transaction was completed on Oct. 27, 2025.

10. $585,000, four-bedroom home at 941 Stanton Street

A 2,814-square-foot single-family house at 941 Stanton Street in Batavia has been sold. The total purchase price was $585,000, $208 per square foot. The home was built in 1989. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Oct. 28, 2025.