Title IX Timeline

Here is a list of significant state, local and PCHS events in girls sports history connected to the passing of Title IX in 1972:
June 23, 1972
Title IX is passed
Fall of 1972
Oak Park-River Forest wins first IHSA girls state tennis championship
October 1974
Winnetka New Trier East is first IHSA state volleyball champion
Fall of 1975
Waukegan East wins first IHSA girls state golf championship
Mendota third in IHSA State volleyball tournament
February 1977
PCHS wins its first IHSA regional girls basketball championship
Sterling is first IHSA girls basketball state champion
October 1977
PCHS wins its first IHSA district volleyball championship
October 1979
Wheeling wins first IHSA girls state cross country championship
February 1982
PCHS wins its first IHSA sectional girls basketball championship
October 1982
PCHS wins its first IHSA regional volleyball championship
February 1983
PCHS wins IHSA sectional girls basketball championship
May 1985
Kari Parker is first PCHS girl to medal in state track (6th in 800m)
November 1990
Princeton wins IHSA Class A state volleyball championship
L-P 4th in IHSA Class AA state volleyball tournament
May 1995
PCHS wins its first IHSA regional softball championship
October 1997
PCHS qualifies for IHSA girls state cross country meet
May 1998
PCHS wins its first IHSA sectional girls track championship
PCHS fourth in IHSA girls 4x800m relay at state
October 1998
PCHS wins its first IHSA sectional volleyball championship
May 1999
PCHS wins IHSA sectional girls track championship
October 1999
PCHS wins IHSA sectional volleyball championship
November 2005
Hall 4th in IHSA state volleyball tournament
February 2006
Hall advances to IHSA state girls basketball tournament
September 2009
PCJHS wins IESA State softball championship
May 2013
PCHS wins its first IHSA sectional softball championship
October 2013
PCHS wins its first IHSA sectional girls golf championship
November 2013
L-P 2nd in IHSA Class 3A state volleyball tournament
May 2014
PCHS wins IHSA sectional softball championship
September 2014
PCJHS IESA State softball runnerup
November 2015
L-P 4th in IHSA Class 3A state volleyball tournament
May 2019
PCHS seniior Madison Keegan fourth in IHSA state discus
February 2022
IHSA holds first girls state wrestling tournament
— Compiled by Kevin Hieronymus