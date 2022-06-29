June 29, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock Country

Title IX Timeline

By Kevin Hieronymus

Title IX

Here is a list of significant state, local and PCHS events in girls sports history connected to the passing of Title IX in 1972:

June 23, 1972

Title IX is passed

Fall of 1972

Oak Park-River Forest wins first IHSA girls state tennis championship

October 1974

Winnetka New Trier East is first IHSA state volleyball champion

Fall of 1975

Waukegan East wins first IHSA girls state golf championship

Mendota third in IHSA State volleyball tournament

February 1977

PCHS wins its first IHSA regional girls basketball championship

Sterling is first IHSA girls basketball state champion

October 1977

PCHS wins its first IHSA district volleyball championship

October 1979

Wheeling wins first IHSA girls state cross country championship

February 1982

PCHS wins its first IHSA sectional girls basketball championship

October 1982

PCHS wins its first IHSA regional volleyball championship

February 1983

PCHS wins IHSA sectional girls basketball championship

May 1985

Kari Parker is first PCHS girl to medal in state track (6th in 800m)

November 1990

Princeton wins IHSA Class A state volleyball championship

L-P 4th in IHSA Class AA state volleyball tournament

May 1995

PCHS wins its first IHSA regional softball championship

October 1997

PCHS qualifies for IHSA girls state cross country meet

May 1998

PCHS wins its first IHSA sectional girls track championship

PCHS fourth in IHSA girls 4x800m relay at state

October 1998

PCHS wins its first IHSA sectional volleyball championship

May 1999

PCHS wins IHSA sectional girls track championship

October 1999

PCHS wins IHSA sectional volleyball championship

November 2005

Hall 4th in IHSA state volleyball tournament

February 2006

Hall advances to IHSA state girls basketball tournament

September 2009

PCJHS wins IESA State softball championship

May 2013

PCHS wins its first IHSA sectional softball championship

October 2013

PCHS wins its first IHSA sectional girls golf championship

November 2013

L-P 2nd in IHSA Class 3A state volleyball tournament

May 2014

PCHS wins IHSA sectional softball championship

September 2014

PCJHS IESA State softball runnerup

November 2015

L-P 4th in IHSA Class 3A state volleyball tournament

May 2019

PCHS seniior Madison Keegan fourth in IHSA state discus

February 2022

IHSA holds first girls state wrestling tournament

— Compiled by Kevin Hieronymus

BCR SportsPremium
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986. He previously was sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and was a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals' magazine. He is a 2021 inductee into the IBCA Hall of Fame as a media member and named as 2020/2021 IPA and 2021 NINA Best Sports Columnist for nondailys.