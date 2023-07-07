Sunflowers at Matthiessen State Park are in bloom

Matthiessen State Park’s annual burst of yellow is in bloom.

Where can I find the sunflowers?

The sunflowers, a popular photo op, are open to the public behind the airplane field at the river area entrance. Visitors from Route 178 should follow signs to the sunflower field after entering the river area entrance.

Can you pick sunflowers at Matthiessen State Park?

Park staff ask visitors to be respectful of the flowers and don’t remove them. Removing flowers is subject to a $195 fine.

Why do they plant the sunflowers at Matthiessen State Park?

Sunflower seeds first were planted at the state park more than 25 years ago in an effort to attract doves for hunting season.

What time of year is best to see sunflower fields?

The flowers bloom through July, and by August they begin to seed and wilt through early September, all while attracting pollinators and providing shade for deer, opossums and raccoons.

Along with the many bumblebees, the fields have attracted photographers and tourists from all around the state.