Habitat is building Mendota family’s dream home in Peru

Right now the house isn’t much to look at – a foundation and some raised 2 by 4s – but for Kelsie Bernier it’s a dream home and she’s counting down the weeks until move-in.

Bernier lives in a Mendota apartment with her husband and three children and had been scrimping and saving for a new home. It still seemed a faraway possibility until she learned of Habitat for Humanity of La Salle-Bureau-Putnam Counties.

The Bernier family was deemed eligible for a discounted home – not free: they’ll have to take out a mortgage – built on a vacant Peru parcel and primarily with volunteer labor. Kelsie Bernier hopes to move in by Christmas but, based on the progress visible Wednesday, thinks it’ll be sooner.

“I am super excited,” she said. “We’ve been talking about buying a home, but we knew it was going to take some saving and some work on our credit. But when people sent me information about Habitat, I realized that would be an option.”

“It’s awesome – and the guys who are doing it are awesome.”

The property in question is at the southwest corner of Fourth and Buffalo streets in Peru. Habitat approached the city about in December about acquiring a vacant lot and then collaborating with Habitat to turn it into a home. Mayor Ken Kolowski was all for it.

“We located a piece of property that was just sitting here,” Kolowski said. “We owned it and we gave it away immediately. Anything we can do to grow our community. It’s a wonderful thing.”

Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Todd Volker said the three-bedroom home should be about 1,500 square feet when finished.

“The nice thing is the long-term benefit for the families,” Volker said. “They’re building up a nest egg for themselves instead of the rent going out the door every month. And having a safe place to live has enormous benefits, and that’s especially big for the kids.”

Among those working on the project is Habitat president Tom Pigati, who could be seen turning a shovel Wednesday despite the 90-degree heat.

“I feel good at the end of the day, and I hope everybody else does, too,” Pigati said. “Our catchphrase is we’re giving people a help up, not a handout.”

Indeed, the Bernier home will not be free. They will have put in 500 hours into the construction and procured a mortgage payment.

For Kelsie Bernier, it’s already a success – and Habitat is fielding applicants for a home in Princeton to be commenced later this summer.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing for families in need. Habitat for Humanity of La Salle-Bureau-Putnam Counties was just awarded a $45,100 Veterans Housing Rehabilitation and Modification grant to assist disabled American veterans.

For more information, visit localhabitat.org or call 815-434-2041.