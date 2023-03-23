March 23, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportseNewspaperObituaries

Eastland’s Haverland to play basketball at Sauk Valley Community College

Quinc Haverland will continue playing basketball at Saul Valley Community College next season. Seater are Quinc and her mom and dad Kim and Matt Haverland. Standing are SVCC Head Coach-Julie Schroeder-Ranz and Eastland Head Coach Nicole Brinker. (Photo supplied by Eastland High School)

LANARK — Quinc Haverland, a senior at Eastland High School, has signed her letter of intent to play for Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon next year.

She plans to pursue her associate’s degree while playing basketball for the Skyhawks next year. After finishing up her time at Sauk Valley Haverland plans to go to Illinois State University and study special education and elementary education.

During her senior year at Eastland, she was selected as an all-conference player in basketball and volleyball.

She is the daughter of Matt and Kim Haverland.