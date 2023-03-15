Seasonal conservation workers sought for state parks

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking applicants for seasonal conservation workers at state parks and historic sites around the state, including Carroll, Lee, and Ogle counties.

Conservation workers are the department’s boots on the ground at state sites during the busy summer seasons. These are temporary positions not to exceed six months.

Conservation workers perform routine maintenance and custodial duties, such as mowing, landscaping, painting, cleaning, loading and unloading vehicles, cutting firewood and more. Other responsibilities include assisting in preparing locations for hunting and fishing, preparing sites for programs, assisting in the care of cover crops and food plots, maintaining tools and equipment, and performing basic vehicle maintenance. Conservation workers make periodic rounds at sites to check for safety, clear and maintain trails and pathways, install signage, and more. They also assist site visitors and direct traffic when needed, as well as participate in interpretive and educational activities at historic sites.

“These are excellent summer jobs for people who enjoy being outdoors and are excited to help visitors enjoy Illinois’ beautiful state parks and historic sites,” said Paula Martel, director of IDNR’s Office of Land Management. “Seasonal workers gain valuable professional experience and a unique understanding of what it takes to operate these sites.”

To learn more about the positions, qualifications, deadline for applications, and instructions for applying, visit https://bit.ly/IDNRjobs. Look for positions titled “conservation/historic preservation worker.” Openings for more seasonal positions at additional sites will be added in the coming weeks.

IDNR currently has openings at the following locations in the northwest Illinois region:

Carroll County - Mississippi Palisades State Park, Savanna

Jo Daviess County - Apple River Canyon State Park, Apple River

Ogle County - Castle Rock State Park, Oregon

Lee County - Franklin Creek State Natural Area, Franklin Grove

Winnebago County - Rock Cut State Park, Loves Park