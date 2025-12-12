Slammers to play at Old Joliet Prison for Route 66 Centennial

The Joliet Area Historical Museum, in coordination with the City of Joliet, announced today that the Joliet Slammers will take the field for a one-of-a-kind Frontier League exhibition game inside the walls of the Old Joliet Prison (1125 Collins St.) on April 30, 2026 as part of the official Route 66 Centennial Kickoff celebration.

The event, dubbed “The Big House Ballgame,” will bring professional baseball to a historic venue where inmates played regular games dating back to the early 20th century.

To join the waitlist for tickets, or to inquire about partnerships, visit jolietslammers.com/bhbg or email bighouseballgame@jolietslammers.com.

Old Joliet Prison (Old Joliet Prison)

“The Big House Ballgame,” supported locally by Will County Government, Heritage Corridor Destinations, and Sportsfields Inc., will serve as the official kickoff to a full slate of programs, exhibitions and community-wide activities planned throughout the city. Joliet’s centennial initiatives will highlight the city’s role as Illinois’ gateway to Route 66, inviting residents and visitors to explore its historic landmarks, cultural attractions and evolving downtown.

The event will set the tone for a memorable year of honoring Joliet’s past while showcasing the excitement and momentum shaping its future.

“‘The Big House Ballgame’ is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to celebrate Joliet’s unique history while connecting it to the broader story of Route 66,” said Greg Peerbolte, CEO of the Joliet Area Historical Museum.

“We’re eager to welcome Slammers fans and history buffs alike to the prison yard’s diamond, offering visitors a chance to experience both America’s pastime and our city’s remarkable heritage in a single, unforgettable event.”

Old Joliet Prison (Old Joliet Prison)

Set against the unmistakable limestone walls and guard towers of Old Joliet Prison (which was built before the Civil War), “The Big House Ballgame” revives a storied tradition. Organized baseball was first introduced at the prison in 1914 by Warden Edmund Allen as a way to build morale among the inmates and promote good behavior. The pastime continued as a tradition for nearly a century until the prison’s closure in 2002 and remains one of the most enduring pieces of its cultural legacy.

“‘The Big House Ballgame’ is exactly the kind of event that gets us fired up as a team,” said Night Train Veeck, Owner of the Joliet Slammers.

“We love being a part of these special moments that bring people together, surprise them a little, and give them a memory they’ll be talking about for a long time. We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the Route 66 Centennial, Joliet’s storied history and Slammers Opening Week.”

“This event will serve as a historic celebration of Will County and Joliet’s lasting legacy on Route 66 as we commemorate both its centennial and Will County’s 190th anniversary,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant.

“There is no better way to spotlight the critical role that Route 66 played in our national story than a historic game of America’s pastime right in the middle of the heartland. We appreciate the vision and collaboration of everyone who is making this exciting event a reality.”

Joliet is one of six communities nationwide designated as an official state satellite city for the Route 66 Centennial Kickoff, alongside Santa Monica, CA; Albuquerque, NM; Amarillo, TX; Springfield, MO; and St. Louis, MO, all of which are hosting special events on April 30 in celebration of Route 66’s “name day” exactly 100 years after the historic highway officially received its name.

“Joliet is a city with a remarkable history and a bright future, and the ‘Big House Ballgame’ brings both of those stories together,” said Mayor of Joliet Terry D’Arcy.

“As a destination city along historic Route 66, we’re honored to open our doors to welcome visitors and share the progress and possibilities emerging in our city.”

“The Big House Ball Game” is planned and produced under the supervision of the Joliet Area Historical Museum, known for its work preserving and interpreting the region’s rich cultural, architectural and industrial heritage. The Joliet Historical Museum is the nonprofit steward of the Old Joliet Prison Historic Site, which since reopening for tours in 2018 has become one of Illinois’ most sought-after historic destinations.

The Joliet Area Historical Museum (JAHM) is a private 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization that celebrates the diverse industrial heritage and culture of the Joliet region. It is funded primarily through the support of earned revenue, membership, sponsored programs and government grants. Founded in 2002, it operates a contemporary Museum facility in Joliet’s City Center in the historic 1909 Ottawa Street Methodist Church along Old Route 66. Since 2018, JAHM has operated the Old Joliet Prison Historic Site and now operates two additional historic properties as museum experiences, the Planinsek Meat Market & Grocery Museum and Joliet Railroad Museum. In 2024, JAHM purchased the iconic “Gemini Giant” muffler man statue for display in its home community of Wilmington, Illinois and cooperatively manages the “Landing Pad” Visitor’s Center and Souvenir ShopTickets, additional event details, and programming schedules will be released in the coming months.