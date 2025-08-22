Celebrate 45th anniversary of ‘The Blues Brothers’ with a special screening at Old Joliet Prison

Following the success of their popular Blues Brothers Cons, The Joliet Area Historical Museum will be showing a special 45th anniversary screening of “The Blues Brothers” in the yard of the Old Joliet Prison – giving fans a rare opportunity to see this classic ’80s movie at the actual filming location of it’s iconic opening sequence.

More than 45 years since the unforgettable performances of Dan Aykroyd the late John Belushi as The Blues Brothers, the music, the film – and the historic site – continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

Jim Belushi. aka Zee Blues, and Dan Aykroyd, aka Elwood Blues, performs at Blues Brothers Con: The Sequel on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 at the Old Joliet Prison. (Gary Middendorf)

In partnership with Blues Brothers Approved Ventures, managed by Dan Aykroyd and Luke Pisano (son of the late Judith Belushi Pisano and co-author of the forthcoming graphic novel “The Blues Brothers: The Escape of Joliet Jake”), the Joliet Area Historical Museum will hold an Oct. 4 screening of the 1980 film inside the walls of the prison to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the film.

“We’re thrilled to be back in Joliet, celebrating the 45th anniversary of ‘The Blues Brothers’ in the very place where it all began,” Pisano said. “My mom, Judy Belushi Pisano, and John Belushi grew up just miles from [Joliet], and they understood the grit, humor and soul that make this place special. This event is more than a screening – it’s a reunion, a party and a chance to keep the blues alive. Come for the film, the beer, the memorabilia and the music … stay for the magic that only happens when Joliet and the Blues Brothers meet again. I hope you enjoy the movie, and as always – buy as many blues albums as you can!”

A couple gets their photo taken with the Bluesmobile at Blues Brothers Con: The Sequel on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 at the Old Joliet Prison. (Gary Middendorf)

Following two historic “Blues Brothers Con” performances by Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi in 2022 and 2024, the 45th anniversary event will be centered around the cult classic comedy film itself.

“We are proud to continue to partner with BBAV to bring unforgettable, fan-friendly Blues Brothers experiences to the Old Joliet Prison Historic Site,” said Greg Peerbolte, CEO of JAHM, which operates the historic site. “The thrill of watching the legendary opening sequence inside the walls of the prison where it was filmed over 45 years ago is an incredible feeling. It is our great honor to serve as a vehicle to pass on this iconic film and the timeless Blues music it celebrates to new audiences.”

In addition to the film, guests will have an opportunity to explore the 16-acre campus of the Old Joliet Prison Historic site, with increased access to historic structures made possible by $6.5 million of economic development grants from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity and Department of Housing & Urban Development. Moviegoers also can expect a variety of special merchandise, local culinary favorites from food trucks and plentiful beverages.

Photo provided by Travels With Darley

The Old Joliet Prison is without a doubt one of the most widely photographed sites along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66, thanks in no small part to its role in “The Blues Brothers.” The palatial former penitentiary has been featured in dozens of other popular films and TV shows, including the first season of Fox’s hit show “Prison Break.” Prior to its closing in 2002, the towering neoclassical compound housed its share of notorious inmates as well, including Richard Speck, John Wayne Gacy, James Earl Ray and Baby Face Nelson.

Originally constructed in 1858, the gigantic limestone prison remained in operation for almost a century and a half. After its closure, operation of the vacant facility was taken over by the Joliet Area Historical Museum, which now offers guided, self-guided and specialty themed tours throughout the year.

Tours currently booking include: Self Guided Tours (open seven days/week from Noon-4 p.m. through August), Administration Building Guided Hard Hat Tours (2nd and 4th Saturday mornings, departing at 9 a.m.), Guided History Tours (1st Saturday, departing at 10 a.m.), Guided History Tours In Spanish (3rd Saturday, departing at 10 a.m.), Guided Tours With An ASL Interpreter (4th Saturday, departing at 10 a.m.) and their popular History After Dark Tours (2nd and 4th Friday, departing at 6 p.m.). Flashlight tours are set to return Fridays and Saturdays in October, tickets are available for pre-order.

If You Go:

Where: Old Joliet Prison Historic Site, 1125 N. Collins St., Joliet

When: Oct. 4; Gates/Tours: 4 p.m./ Movie: 7 p.m.

Tickets: jolietmuseum.org (Includes film screening and self-guided tour)

GA adult ticket: $35

Member adult ticket: $30

Children’s ticket (18 and younger): $15

Member children ticket: $10