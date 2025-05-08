Explore Parks and Prairie Along The First Hundred Miles

When you start planning your first Route 66 road trip, images of classic diners, roadside attractions and historic sites may be what first springs to mind. However, The First Hundred Miles of the Mother Road is also lined with some unbelievably beautiful parks and natural prairie. From heart-pounding adventures like ziplining and mountain biking to serene natural activities like bird watching and fossil hunting, there’s outdoor fun to be had around every bend in the road.

Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve

I-55 & Lemont Road, Lemont

Whatever your favorite outdoor activities might be, Waterfall Glen in Lemont has it all. With over 11 miles of meandering trails, you can enjoy everything from hiking, to horseback riding to cycling, all just a short drive from the Mother Road. If your dog is accompanying you on your cross-country trip, this is the perfect place to stop. This popular picnic and fishing area is also dog-friendly. Discover the park’s beautiful tiered waterfalls while enjoying the 740+ documented species of native plants. If you’re a fan of birding, Waterfall Glen hosts hundreds of species of feathered friends every year.

The Forge: Lemont Quarries (Photo provided by The Forge: Lemont Quarries )

The Forge: Lemont Quarries

1001 Main St., Lemont

Get ready for some real adventure at ‘The Forge’ in Lemont, Illinois. Built in and around the Lemont Quarries, this area is action packed, offering rope courses, ziplines, climbing walls, mountain biking and an assortment of running trails, perfect for entertaining visitors of all ages and abilities. And if zipping down a cable does not pique your interest, then you and your family can enjoy the outdoor dining and picnic area where you may catch some music or other seasonal entertainment.

The I&M Canal State Trail (Michael Urbanec)

I&M Canal State Trail

Access Huse Lake near Joliet Street & Route 351

Running through three counties, Will, Grundy and LaSalle, the Illinois & Michigan Canal State Trail is one of the most historic natural spaces along the Route 66 corridor. A popular biking and hiking trail, visitors can enjoy fishing and other activities along this mid-19th century waterway. Popular winter activities like snowmobiling and cross-country skiing can also be enjoyed along the canal. All these great outdoor activities can be enjoyed on this 79 mile former mule trail. A precursor to Route 66, The I&M Canal was once the most important transportation hub for commerce and passengers in Illinois. After the development of the railroad, this long forgotten commodity was transformed into a spectacular outdoor recreation area.

View nesting birds during a Lake Renwick Migratory Bird Viewing program on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve in Plainfield. (Forest Preserve District of Will County | Glenn P. Knoblock)

Lake Renwick Preserve

15425 Joliet Rd., Plainfield

Located just off of Historic Route 66 in Plainfield, just a few blocks away from the village’s bustling downtown, Lake Renwick Preserve is home to a sprawling 200-acre lake and wetland habitat. Wildlife found at the preserve includes a variety of bird species, such as the great blue heron and great egret. Birders flock to the Heron Rookery Nature Preserve each year to marvel at herons, egrets and cormorants, bald eagles, American white pelicans and hundreds of eclectic winter waterfowl. Access to Heron Rookery Nature Preserve is limited on a seasonal basis to protect the nesting activities of migratory birds, but Lake Renwick’s Copley Nature Park and Turtle Lake Access areas remain open year-round - providing spectacular frozen Winter views and paved paths.

Spot bluebells and other wildflowers at Hammel Woods, Forest Preserve District of Will County. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Hammel Woods

554 Brook Forest Ave., Shorewood

Located directly on Old Route 66 in Shorewood, Illinois, Hammel Woods provides tubing, canoeing and kayaking down the picturesque DuPage River. Visitors can also enjoy a run along the park’s 1.6 miles of natural surface trails. Additional activities permitted at the park include cycling, hiking, running, in-line skating, fishing and cross-country skiing when weather permits. Covered shelters can accommodate 25 on a first-come, first-served basis with no need for a permit. If you’re a fan of Geocaching, Hammel Woods is a great place to stop for a quick hunt.

Des Plaines Dolomite Prairies Land and Water Reserve

24621 N. River Rd., Wilmington

With a free skeet shooting and archery range, Des Plaines Dolomite Prairies Land and Water Reserve is a unique and diverse sporting park. With over 5,000 acres of land and 2,000 of water, there is plenty of room to enjoy your favorite pastimes, like horseback riding, jet skiing and boating. The Des Plaines Dolomite Prairies Land and Water Reserve is known as an excellent spot for hunting and fishing, provided you have all the necessary licensing to do so. The park also features a peaceful selection of on-site camping, which can be reserved online in advance.

Catherine Game looks for grassland birds along the Henslow Trail at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. (Michael Kardas)

Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie

30239 S. Route 53, Wilmington

Known as ‘The Largest Prairie Restoration Site East of the Mississippi River’ the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Preserve is also the single largest open space in Illinois. Managed by the US Forest Service and recognized as a US National Grassland, Bison were reintroduced back on the prairie in October of 2015, making this gorgeous plot of paraire even more authentic. While it’s not guaranteed, every visit offers the opportunity to see these elusive animals as they roam throughout the prairie.

Mazon Creek is notable for its rounded nodules of rocks, that easily spilt down the center, known as Francis Creek Shale. ((Photo from I&M Canal National Heritage Area))

Mazonia-Braidwood State Fish and Wildlife Area-Fossil Hunting

Route 53 & E. Huston Rd., Braceville/Braidwood

Get your hunt on at Mazonia-Braidwood State Fish and Wildlife Area, one of the nation’s foremost destinations for public fossil hunting. Findings have included marine fossils, like jellyfish, worms, and the infamous Tully Monster, with ‘Mazon Creek’ fossils holding prominent places in some of the most important fossil collections in the world. The famous Pit 11, the largest and most productive fossil area in the park, is still open to the public. The site is open March through September, to hunt you must pick up a fossil hunting permit - which you can get at the main office, in a box labeled Fossil Permits. The fossil permits are available 24 hours a day 7 days a week. This open area encompasses a few thousand acres of rocky terrain, so make sure you dress accordingly; wear sturdy shoes, head coverings and bring a backpack or bucket for your findings.