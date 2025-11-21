Rochelle teen accused of shooting at vehicle makes court appearance

The Ogle County Judicial Center is located in the 100 block of South Fifth Street in Oregon, Illinois. The building houses courtrooms as well as the offices of the Circuit Clerk, Probation, and State's Attorney. ( Earleen Hinton )

A Rochelle teenager will appear in court again Dec. 3 as he continues to face felony charges of shooting at a vehicle.

Camren Hastings, 18, who has been housed in the Ogle County Jail since his arrest in late October, made his third court appearance on Wednesday, Nov. 19, with his attorney, Assistant Ogle County Public Defender Eric Morrow.

Morrow asked for a continuance for more time to receive and review discovery evidence provided by prosecutors.

Hastings, who turned 18 in July, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, and aggravated use of a firearm as a person under the age of 21, a Class 4 felony.

Both charges are in connection with an Oct. 4 incident in which he is accused of firing a gun in the direction of a vehicle that was occupied by another person.

He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

He was arrested after a search warrant was executed Oct. 28 by the Rochelle Police Department’s Emergency Response Team at 7:10 a.m. in the 400 block of Lake Lida Lane.

Police said the search warrant stemmed from an evening incident on Oct. 4 where “a vehicle had been shot approximately 13 times in the 100 block of Willis Avenue.”

During Wednesday’s hearing, Morrow told Ogle County Judge Anthony Peska that he has been in contact with prosecutors.

“The state has made us an offer,” Morrow told Peska. “We may be close to a disposition.”

Peska remanded Hastings to the Ogle County Jail and set his next court date for 1 p.m. Dec. 3.

Hastings made his first court appearance Oct. 29 for a detention hearing in front of Peska. During detention hearings, a judge determines whether to release a defendant from custody as the case proceeds through the court system.

At the Oct. 29 hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten said Hastings was one of a group of people who were seen “shooting at vehicles” on Oct. 4.

Leisten said Hastings was one of 10 individuals walking on the street shooting guns. It is believed another juvenile has been charged in connection with the incident, but juvenile charges and hearings are not available to the general public.

Video footage obtained by officers showed four males and two females - some appearing to be juveniles – running into a nearby cornfield, Leisten told the court. He said it appeared that between 13 to 14 shots were fired at the vehicle during the incident.

Leisten said police collected 12 bullet casings and two firearms near the scene.

He said bullet holes in the vehicle were consistent with the guns found. He argued that Hastings should remain in custody because he posed a danger to the Rochelle community.

Morrow disagreed, telling Peska that Hastings could be released with court-ordered conditions such as home confinement and electronic monitoring. Those conditions would allow Hastings to continue to attend school at the Chana Educational Center in Chana, Morrow argued.

Morrow said Hastings had no criminal history as an adult or juvenile and had scored a zero on the pretrial risk assessment. In those assessments, defendants are rated from 0-14 as to their risk if released, with zero being the lowest score.

“He’s never been in any trouble before,” Morrow argued.

Peska disagreed, citing the seriousness of the charges and said no conditions could mitigate the risk to others by releasing Hastings at this point in the investigation.