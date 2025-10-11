Grass-fed beef practices subject of Oct. 18 Stillman Valley farm walk

The Brass Family will host its annual Pasture Walk on Oct. 18 at the Stillman Valley farm, 9402 N. Meridian Road, featuring the raising of grass-fed beef on its pastures. Pictured are (front row, from left) Wyatt Brass, Rhett Brass and Andria Brass; and (back row) Adalee Brass and Stephen Brass. (Cody Cutter)

The differences between grass-fed and grain-fed beef are a matter of health for both cows and humans, and a Stillman Valley farm family enjoys educating hungry people on what their grassy pasture is all about.

Stephen and Andria Brass own Brass Family Farm, 3 miles north of town at 9402 N. Meridian Road, and will have its annual Pasture Walk from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, at the farm.

The Brasses raise and sell grass-fed Red Devon beef on their centennial farm and use environmentally friendly practices to assure their product is a healthy one for its consumers. The couple will share how their herd is moved throughout the farm through temporary electric fencing, how they keep their grass and soil flourishing, fly control, and how cows are aware of what nutrients they need through grass and a cafeteria-like mineral feeder.

Red Devon cattle graze on the grass at Brass Family Farm in Stillman Valley. The Brasses will have their annual Pasture Walk on Oct. 18 at the farm, 9402 N. Meridian Road in Stillman Valley. (Photo provided by Stephen Brass)

This year will be the third that the family has opened their farm to the public, having started the event when many of its meat customers, who buy products online at brassfamilyfarm.com, were curious about their operation. The annual event helps them show multiple people at once, as opposed to holding several farm tours a year, Stephen said.

“They want to see where their beef is coming from and how it’s raised, and without them coming here there’s a disconnect in their mind,” Stephen said. “They’re curious, and they want to see more of the behind-the-scenes.”

The Brasses began raising beef on their farm, also known as Walnut Grove Farm, in 2010 after a couple of decades of just growing grain. Stephen “never liked using all of the herbicides, chemicals and fertilizers,” he said, and turned his farm into a more organic-like operation. Around 25 different types of plant species grow on 80 acres of pasture for around 150 head to graze on.

Cows have a mental consciousness of what minerals they need, Stephen said, and its mineral serving system is different than simple multi-mineral blocks to lick on.

“A cow is in tune with what they need nutritionally,” Stephen said. “If they’re not getting the minerals from the grass for whatever reason – the weather, the ground, or something else – then she can supplement herself by going to the mineral feeder and taking what she needs.”

The family has farmed at the same location since 1910, first by William John Brass, then his son John William Brass, and then Stephen’s father Richard William, who died in 2015. Stephen’s farm experience began at 10 when his father suffered an accident at the farm that left him paraplegic. Hogs were at one time part of the operation as well, and Stephen also will share the farm’s history during the walk.

Preregistration is required by Tuesday, Oct. 14. The cost is $10 or $30 for a family. Refreshments will be served. Go to brassfamilyfarm.com/products and click on the Pasture Walk icon to register; go to the website for more information about the farm or to order meat.