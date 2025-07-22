2025 Little Miss and Mister chosen after German Valley Days pageant

Addison Wilken, 8, and Tobias Smice, 6, were named 2025 German Valley Days Little Miss and Mister on Saturday, July 19, 2025 at German Valley Days. (Earleen Hinton)

Addison Wilken and Tobias Smice are German Valley’s new Little Miss and Mister.

Addison, 8, was chosen from a field of six candidates and Tobias, 6, was selected from a field of five candidates during the popular pageant held Saturday, July 29, at the Ben Miller Park, German Valley.

Addison is the daughter of Joshua and Allyson Wilken. Tobias is the son of Torey and Ashlee Smice.

Other contestants in the Little Miss pageant were: Emma Green, 7, daughter of James and Abbigail Green; Lillan Miller, 7, (Benjamin and Meghan Miller); Lenoa Schneiderman, 7, (Michael and Abbigail Schneiderman); Harper Smice, 8, (Torey and Ashlee Smice); and Brookelynn Zettle, 8, (Coleen Stone, Jimmi Patterson, Wayne Zettle).

Little Mister contestants were: Braxton Green, 5, (james and Abbigail Green); Ashton McShain, 6, (Miles and Marissa McShain); Oliver Schneiderman, 5, (Michael and Abbigail Schneiderman); and Kash Wilson, 6, (Justin and Katrina Wilson).

Judges for the 2025 pageant were Miss Stephenson County Scarlett Sager, of Lena; Junior Miss Stephenson County Aubrianna Mefford, of Pearl City; and Sue Swanson, former director of Malcom Eaton Enterprises.

The master of ceremonies was Colin Rust, a German Valley native who is a fifth grade teacher at Brookdale Elementary School in Naperville.

Tara Hersey, the Freeport High School dance team coach, and Avery Hersey, 2019 Little Miss German Valley, provided the choreography for Saturday’s pageant. Contestants performed “Better Place” - NYSNC from Trolls 3.

The pageant was sponsored by Area Tree Service German Valley. Flowers were courtesy of Country Girl Floral, Freeport.

The pageant committee consisted of Donna Smith, Spencer Kelsey, and Heather Politsch.