Forreston FFA wins awards at state convention

Forreston FFA students Kyla Lamm, Aspen McGlynn, Hunter Miller, and Justin Myers were conferred with State FFA Degrees by the Illinois Association. Pictured, left to right, are: Forreston FFA Advisor Kelley Parks, Cylee Kirchner, Neveah Scheffner, Emma Lenkaitis, Jenna Alexander, Aspen McGlynn, Justin Myer, Kyla Lamm, Levi Bocker, and Charlie Lindquist. (Photo provided by Kelley Parks)

SPRINGFIELD – Members of the Forreston FFA chapter were among 5,000 other FFA members, advisors, and guests who attended the 97th annual Illinois FFA State Convention June 10-12.

With a 2025 theme of “The Final Mission,” the three-day event recognizes achievements of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team, and celebrates agriculture.

During the convention, the following awards were presented to Forreston FFA:

Illinois State FFA Degree: Kyla Lamm, Aspen McGlynn, Hunter Miller, and Justin Myers were conferred with State FFA Degrees by the Illinois Association for meeting all requirements including productive financial investments and earnings in a supervised agricultural experience and FFA participation, leadership, and academic excellence.

The State FFA Degree is the highest achievement an FFA member can achieve in Illinois; less than 2% of members statewide earn this prestigious recognition.

Foundation Star Supporter: The Forreston FFA Alumni group was recognized for making a gift of at least $1,000 to the Illinois Foundation FFA during the annual fundraising campaign which designates them as a One Star Foundation Sponsor.

Diversified Crop Production Entrepreneurship State Proficiency Winner: Justin Myers was selected as the State FFA Proficiency Winner in Diversified Crop Production - Entrepreneurship. Justin is the son of Dave and Gail Myers. He is a member of the Forreston FFA Chapter, advised by Kelley Parks. His Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) consists of his corn, soybean, and hay books.

He grows corn and soybeans using a crop rotation plan, focusing on no-till growing methods. For his hay operation, he makes 4x5 round bales and small square bales to sell to local customers. Justin owns some acres, plans to increase that acreage, enjoys working alongside his dad and uncle, and hopes to eventually take over the family farm.

State Star Farmer Finalist - District 1: Justin Myers was selected as the 2025 District 1 FFA State Star Farmer. Justin is the son of Dave and Gail Myers. He is a member of the Forreston FFA Chapter, advised by Kelley Parks. Justin’s Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) consists of his corn, soybean, hay, steer, and sheep books. His corn and soybeans are on a crop rotation with no-till practices. For hay, he makes small squares and 4x5 round bales to market to local customers or use for his livestock. Justin buys steers at 600 pounds and sells them at 1,300 pounds. He sells lambs as spring lambs. Justin owns some acres, plans to increase that acreage, and hopes to take over the family farm eventually.

Students at the convention were greeted with activities including a career fair featuring colleges and agribusinesses and an opportunity to engage in the history of Illinois’ capital city.

The sessions featured addresses by National FFA President Thaddeus Bergschneider of Illinois and from each of the retiring major state officers.

About Illinois Association FFA

The Illinois Association FFA is part of the National FFA Organization, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America. 36,874 students are enrolled in 385 FFA chapters in the State of Illinois.

FFA is a national youth organization of 1,027,273 student members with a mission of making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

Visit www.ilaged.org for more information.

About the Illinois Foundation FFA

Illinois Foundation FFA engages individuals, industry, education, government, and foundations in securing funds to support quality agricultural education and FFA programs in Illinois, including providing awards at the State FFA Convention.

To learn more and become involved, visit www.illinoisffafoundation.org.