Wool felt-making workshop offered March 22 at CMAA in Oregon

Wool felt mini purses can be made at a March 22 workshop in Oregon at the Coliseum Museum. (Photo provided by Michael Glenn)

OREGON – The Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques & Americana in Oregon will present a wool felt-making workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 22.

Joann Murdock, a multimedia fiber artist, will lead the class where participants will learn to wet felt and create a mini purse to carry phones, credit cards, or other small items.

All it takes is a bit of colorful wool and soap and water. Purses can then be embellished with texture and sparkle from handmade yarns. Or, designers can give it a luxe sheen with a bit of silk or rayon to adhere to the wool.

Each item is one-of-a-kind, very strong and sturdy, yet lightweight with recycled Sari silk string used for the adjustable strap. Designed for beginning and intermediate felt makers. All supplies are included. Registration is $60 and is required by March 16.

Murdock is a multimedia fiber artist who loves to stretch the boundaries of felt making. She uses silk, sequins, upcycled materials, even paper, in her felt creations.

Register online at www.cmaaa.org/classes--workshops.html. Registration forms are also available at the Coliseum. Call 815-595-5810 or email info@cmaaa.org for more information.

The CMAAA mission is to present art, antiques, Americana and history through permanent and rotating exhibits, workshops, music, theater and more. Additional information can be found on the website, www.cmaaa.org and Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ColiseumMuseum/.