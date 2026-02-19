Rochelle Township High School board: Solar project put on indefinite pause

Rochelle Township High School Board Members (from left to right) Laurie Pillen, Jeff Tilton and Trisha Vaughn participate in a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Jeff Helfrich)

A potential solar array project at Rochelle Township High School is being put on an indefinite pause, Superintendent Jason Harper told the Rochelle Township High School Board of Education at its monthly meeting Tuesday.

RTHS and its facilities committee have been working with solar power vendors regarding the potential installation of solar panels on district property to lower district power costs.

District Business Manager Kevin Dale said last month that RTHS has been considering a solar installation for about 15 years. Brought before the board in January was a plan for a 5-acre solar array on farmland on the west side of RTHS property between the softball/baseball fields and North 20th Street. The district has worked with the city’s electric utility, Rochelle Municipal Utilities, on the project.

After the district planned to carry out the project this year, Harper said Tuesday the project has been put on an indefinite pause due to its timeline not meeting a deadline to maximize green energy incentives.

“It’s become clear that we wouldn’t be able to get approval on the timeline needed to maximize the financial incentives,” Harper said. “We appreciate all the help the city has provided and the work our facilities committee has done. Right now, the stars just aren’t aligning.”

Last month, Dale said the plan included the solar panels being surrounded by fencing and trees. The potential solar array would produce 100-105% of the power RTHS uses. RTHS used $140,140 in electricity last year.

Dale said last month the project would have seen a net savings of $135,000 on power costs in the first year. Its construction would have cost $3.8 million and would have resulted in about $7 million in savings over 25 years, with $3 million in energy savings and $4 million in incentives.

The plan detailed a return on investment in about 10.5 years between energy credits and electric bills.

“We will continue to work with the city and potential vendors and keep an eye on the incentive structures the state and federal governments are providing,” Harper said. “The board has had solar in mind for a long time and is aware of rising energy costs. We’ll continue to work through future options. There could be a great financial benefit to the district.”

In order to ensure ease of receiving federal and state tax incentives, the project would have needed to break ground by July 4, 2026.

Steps required for the project if it goes forward would include approval by the Rochelle planning & zoning committee and city council, notification of nearby property owners, land parcel consolidation, an intergovernmental agreement with the city, and a request for proposals to find a contractor for construction.

Paving

The board unanimously approved a $909,706 bid from Martin & Company Excavating for a pavement project. Martin’s proposal included a base bid and two alternate bids. The proposal was the lowest qualifying bid of six.

The $909,706 bid was below the engineer’s estimate for the paving project, which will take place this summer. Signage will be placed for the closed portions of pavement at RTHS this summer.

Expo

During his monthly report, RTHS Principal Chris Lewis said the school will host a hiring expo Thursday, March 12, with local and regional employers.

RTHS juniors and seniors will listen to an educational assembly on soft skills and interviewing that day before meeting with employers. The event will be open to the job-seeking public from noon-2 p.m. The hiring expo is being held in conjunction with Kishwaukee College and the city of Rochelle and has taken place for the past few years.

Personnel

The board unanimously approved personnel matters during the meeting, including the retirement of Eva Lenkaitis (end of 2029-2030 school year), the resignation of Brad Male (girls soccer coach, end of current school year) and the employment of Tim Thompson (assistant golf coach) and Justin Seacrist (second shift custodian).