Colbert: Byron girls basketball snatches win from Dixon

In a closely contested girls basketball game between Byron and Dixon, it was the Tigers emerging on top in overtime. From the opening tip-off until the final score of 46-43, it was tight all the way between the pair of state-ranked teams.

Similar to the first game between the two at the KSB tourney where Byron came back in the final minute to win, Dixon rallied from five points down to force overtime. Hard-nosed defense and big plays on offense were certainly on display at the Byron gym in a Saturday afternoon tilt.

A few days before, Byron (20-2) avenged a KSB title game loss to Sterling with a 52-40 win over the Golden Warriors, this time with a healthy roster.

Byron continues to be the odds-on favorite to advance out of the Wilmington super-sectional to the 2A state finals. The toughest 2A super looks to be at Benton with five of the top 10 ranked teams.

If you happen to be at Stillman Valley on Thursday, Feb. 5, for the girls game with Byron, there will be a special presentation to Scott Leber of WTVO/WQRF television. Leber, who has been covering local high school sports for 36 years, was named a Distinguished Media Service Award winner by the IHSA.

There are a few area radio guys with more longevity, but no one in the television approaches Scott’s work ethic. The man is everywhere and his dedication is off the charts.

With so many area sports cancellations last weekend, it was nice to see Oregon did not let cold weather get in the way of the boys basketball game with Winnebago on Friday. As Superintendent PJ Caposey explained to me, there’s a big difference between closing school when you have grade schoolers waiting for a bus in frigid temps versus teenagers with cars to travel to a game.

Yes, I realize some schools have policies against having sporting events when classes are called off for weather. But, as this column has rallied against over the years, a societal fear of weather, be it hot or cold, leads public-sector entities (not just schools) to complete shutdowns.

It was nice to visit with Winnebago coach Joe Murphy before the Hawk game. At 73 years of age and closing in on 800 wins, Murphy shows no sign of slowing down.

Even after 38 years as head coach at ‘Bago, he’d love to continue many more years. The all-time IHSA leader is Gene Pingatore, Westchester (St. Joseph), 1969-2019, with 1,035 wins.

Murphy may not reach that high, but has a decent shot of catching up to Boylan’s Steve Goers (881) to take over third place.

Speaking of coaching victories, a slight correction from a couple weeks ago, where Mike Lalor was listed below Everett Stine in total football wins. Actually, Mike is one spot ahead with 223 wins, as the IHSA site wasn’t updated to include this past year.

However, the way Jeff Boyer is racking up wins, with 139 in only 14 years, he could eventually become the county’s all-time leader. Already, he has the highest win percentage at .832.

According to IHSA records, other coaches over 100 wins at one school are Rochelle’s Kevin Crandall (160-96 in 24 years), Oregon’s Pat Holland (136-53 in 25 years), Polo’s Dwight Sellers (118-60 in 21 years) and Oregon’s John Bothe (112-85 in 19 years).

No one at Forreston has had the longevity to even come close to that mark.

The public-private debate in football continues to make news. This time in Alabama, where its high school association voted to split from everyone together to separate state championships.

One reason given was that recent state legislation allowed for up to $7,000 in tax credits for private tuition.

Maryland, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia also have separate football playoffs for public and private. Will Illinois soon be joining those ranks?

At this point, no. That is something the IHSA wishes to avoid at all costs. But, it is not out of the realm, either.

Andy Colbert is a longtime Ogle County resident with years of experience covering sports and more for multiple area publications.