Ribboncutting in Rochelle celebrates The Fit Hub’s new location

A ribboncutting was held Friday, Nov. 14, for The Fit Hub’s new location at 126 state Route 38. The business serves health-centered drinks including coffee, shakes, tea and more.

The Fit Hub, owned by Josh and Becky Schacht, has been open for nine years and relocated from its previous downtown location. The expanded new space has been under construction for the past year and allows for more space to serve customers.

“We have a lot of parking and our systems behind the bar are great,” Josh Schacht said. “It should be really fast for everyone to get their stuff. Our mission since 2016 has always been to help Rochelle become a more healthy and active community. It’s tough to know what food is good for you and what to believe. Here, you can know that everything here is low in calories and high in nutrition and it’s all going to make you feel great.”

Josh Schacht said The Fit Hub wants its customers to feel welcomed when they walk in and energized after consuming its products.

“We’re excited to be a place like that for Rochelle,” Josh Schacht said. “This is a place people can take advantage of to hit their goals and feel healthy and great. Rochelle has been a wonderful place to do business.”

The ribboncutting was hosted by the Rochelle Chamber of Commerce and the city of Rochelle. Speakers at the event included Josh Schacht, Chamber Executive Director Tricia Herrera and Mayor John Bearrows.

Herrera said she’s excited about the new space and that a Rochelle business is expanding and adding services.

“This is a great story with Josh and Becky both being local people,” Herrera said. “That’s close to our heart, local people wanting to invest in our community where they’re raising their families. Thank you for continuing to be within our community and for being a part of the chamber. We know you guys are very innovative and creative and we will see great things from you at this location.”

Bearrows said The Fit Hub acts as a resource for people in the community looking to improve their health.

“They focus on health and wellness,” Bearrows said. “Our community will be better off because of a business like this. We thank you for not only being in this new location, but staying in Rochelle. You have two partners in the chamber and the city that are here to help you thrive. We look forward to helping you in any way we can.”